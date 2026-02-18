The 20th Annual PAINWeek: THE Event in Pain Management
PAINWeek marks its 20th year as the premier US pain conference, offering the most expansive curriculum in pain management. PAINWeek remains the top destination for healthcare professionals eager to enhance their expertise and make a greater impact in the field.
Director, NINDS Office of Preclinical Pain Research
Chair, NIH Helping to End Addiction Long Term (HEAL) Pain Research
Discover key lessons from advancements in research, clinical practices, and patient care. Gain insights into pain medicine research, emerging trends, and innovative strategies shaping its future. Hear from Dr. Michael Oshinsky of the NIH as he shares his expertise and vision for advancing pain research. This session will inspire new approaches and impactful change in pain medicine.
Orthopedic Spine Surgeon
Big Apple Spine & Orthopedics
New York, New York
Opening Keynote
Tuesday, September 8th, 2026 | 9:35am-10:35am
Speaker: Michael Oshinsky, PhD
Director, NINDS Office of Preclinical Pain Research
Chair, NIH Helping to End Addiction Long Term (HEAL) Pain Research
Bio: Michael Oshinsky, Ph.D. is an internationally recognized neuroscientist with over two decades of experience in pain, migraine, and neurological therapeutics research. He currently serves as the Director of Preclinical Pain Research at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and Chair of the NIH Helping to End Addiction Long Term (HEAL) Pain Preclinical and Translational Research Initiative, Dr. Oshinsky oversees a $300 million research portfolio focusing on pain and headache therapeutics.
Closing Keynote
Friday, September 11, 2026 | 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM PDT
Speaker: Elvis Francois, MD
Orthopedic Spine Surgeon
Big Apple Spine & Orthopedics
New York, New York
Bio: Dr. Elvis Francois is a Harvard-trained, Mayo Clinic spine surgeon who has inspired millions through his speaking and impromptu inspirational musical performances. Dr. Elvis, sometimes affectionately called “The Singing Surgeon,” has been featured on The Ellen Show, Forbes, Rolling Stone, Good Morning America, Today, and The View, among countless other mainstream media appearances.
Dr. Elvis also appeared on the smash hit Fox TV show The Masked Singer on Season 3 as himself, and on Season 4 as “The Serpent,” the first character with animatronic parts, where he was emphatically praised by another doctor, Dr. Ken Jeong. Dr. Elvis also collaborated on a song with Nicole Scherzinger from the show. He was named to People Magazine’s "Sexiest Man Alive" list for 2020.
Dr. Elvis originally gained national attention in 2018 for an impromptu rendition of “Alright” performed after a trauma call shift. In 2020, he received worldwide recognition after singing a cover of “IMAGINE” promoting hope during the Covid-19 pandemic, the video of which has been viewed by tens of millions. In 2020, he produced an album of song covers that peaked at #2 on the iTunes charts and top 20 on the Billboard charts. 100% of proceeds from this album were donated directly to a Covid-19 relief charity. Another release is coming in 2023.
Having completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Mayo Clinic, he attended his final year of training at Beth Israel Deaconess, Harvard Medical School. Beyond his practice as an Orthopedic Surgeon, he has a unique passion for sharing his voice with uplifting music both in and outside of the hospital. Clinically, he has published many peer-reviewed scientific publications and lectured at national and international conferences on a variety of medical topics.
Submit Your Research and Lead the Way in Pain Management
Be part of the future of pain management at PAINWeek 2026! We’re inviting you to submit your scientific abstracts for poster presentations at the National Conference.
Whether research-oriented or evidence-based, your work can make a difference for specialists and frontline practitioners managing acute and chronic pain. Topics may include medication management, devices, digital therapeutics, or evidence-based clinical applications.
Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your expertise and shape the future of pain care.
Please note, the agenda is subject to change. While we strive to provide the most accurate and up-to-date schedule, adjustments may occur as needed. We appreciate your understanding and flexibility!
Dr. Peter H. Addy, PhD, LPC, LMHC, runs a therapy practice in Portland, Oregon, specializing in chronic pain, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, and trauma care. A former psychedelic researcher at Yale, he founded Psychedelic Affirming Education to train mental health professionals. His work integrates evidence-based therapy with pharmacological approaches for treatment-resistant conditions.
Alex Keoskey, a partner at Frier Levitt, specializes in healthcare litigation, compliance, and peer review matters. With 30 years of experience, he has represented healthcare providers and served as counsel for New Jersey’s largest FQHC. He also teaches medical ethics and compliance through PBI Education.
Gabriel Harry is a vice president in Coker’s healthcare technology service area. Gabriel has over two decades of experience working on a variety of healthcare and IT consulting projects. He is passionate about utilizing technology to improve clinical outcomes in healthcare environments. He is proficient in best practices in healthcare information technology (HIT) and research and development of current technologies to maximize efficiency at minimum cost. Gabriel has a strong delivery of efficient design, implementation, evaluation, and outcomes assessment with excellent interpersonal, communication, and writing skills.
Chelsey Hoffmann, a registered dietitian and physician assistant, specializes in Pain Medicine at Mayo Clinic and serves as Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology. A sought-after speaker and educator, she shares expertise on pain management, nutrition, and clinician well-being. Currently pursuing a Doctorate in Education Leadership, she is dedicated to advancing healthcare and education.
Mel Pohl, MD, DFASAM, is Chief Medical Officer at The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center and a Distinguished Fellow of ASAM. Certified by ABAM, he also serves as Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Nevada School of Medicine. An accomplished author, Dr. Pohl has written several books on pain recovery, including A Day Without Pain and The Pain. A sought-after speaker, he filmed a PBS special, The Pain Antidote, in 2015.
Martha A. Roberts, MSN, ACNP-BC, PNP-BC, is a nurse practitioner with 20+ years in emergency medicine. She practices at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, teaches nationally, leads RCG Collective, and co-hosts The Two View podcast. A published author and editor, her work focuses on pain management and procedural safety.
Ryan Budwany, MD, MBA, MPH, is a triple board-certified physician leader transforming healthcare through AI, innovation, and global health diplomacy. His expertise spans interventional spine care, MedTech integration, and AI-driven solutions, advising on product design, clinical trials, and market adoption. Focused on closing gaps in care delivery and health equity, Dr. Budwany specializes in regenerative medicine, health policy, and physician leadership, creating scalable solutions to improve patient outcomes worldwide.
Dr. Stephanie G. Vanterpool, Director of Comprehensive Pain Services at the University of Tennessee, is a board-certified pain management expert and advocate. A leader in pain policy and care, she champions accessible treatment for underserved populations and produced the PBS documentary Targeted Pain Treatment – Hope for Patients with Pain.
Dr. Elicia DeParolesa, a pharmacist and integrative healthcare expert, designs innovative, patient-centered models to transform chronic care and improve access. A mentor and leader, she champions integrative pain care focused on resilience and prevention.
Dr. Timothy Deer, an Interventional Spine and Nerve physician in Charleston, West Virginia, is CEO of the Spine and Nerve Center of the Virginias and founder of the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience. He has published 300+ manuscripts, edited six textbooks, trained physicians globally, and co-founded Axonics for sacral neuromodulation.
Are You a Student?
We offer reduced rates for students currently enrolled in a pain mangement or related program and individuals completing a residency.
For additional information, reach out to [email protected]
Jointly provided by Partners for Advancing Clinical Education and Informa Connect
Upon completion of this activity, participants should be able to:
Partners designates this live for a maximum of 23 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.
Partners has been authorized by the American Academy of PAs (AAPA) to award AAPA Category 1 CME credit for activities planned in accordance with AAPA CME Criteria. This activity is designated for 23 AAPA Category 1 CME credits. PAs should only claim credit commensurate with the extent of their participation.
Continuing Education (CE) credits for psychologists are provided through the co-sponsorship of the American Psychological Association (APA) Office of Continuing Education in Psychology (CEP). The APA CEP Office maintains responsibility for the content of the programs.
Credit Designation
This program offers 23 continuing education credits for psychologists.
As a Jointly Accredited Organization, Partners for Advancing Clinical Education is approved to offer social work continuing education by the Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB) Approved Continuing Education (ACE) program. Organizations, not individual courses, are approved under this program. Regulatory boards are the final authority on courses accepted for continuing education credit. Social workers completing this course receive 23 Clinical continuing education credits.
Coming Soon
PAINWeek is pleased to announce air travel discounts with selected airlines.
Promotion Code: NM4RY
To book a flight with your code with Delta, head to Delta and enter your meeting code under "Advanced Search" and "Meeting Code."
You may also call Delta Meeting Network® at 1.800.328.1111
Promotion Code: ZRC3408222
To book a flight with your promotion code, access United and enter your promotion code in the Promotions and Certificates box. When searching for flights, click on the “United or United Express Flights” radial dial.
You may also call the United Meetings Reservations Desk at (800) 426-1122. The booking fee is waived for Meeting Reservations.
Promotion Code: 99287031
Southwest Airlines is pleased to offer PAINWeek attendees discounted fares. To utilize the discount, book via SWABIZ®. The discount is valid for travel from 9/5/2026 to 9/14/2026.
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This year’s PAINWeek was one for the books. Meera Kirpekar and I had the honor to deliver three dedicated talks on pelvic pain—a topic that for too long has been overlooked, misunderstood, or dismissed....I’m proud to stand alongside colleagues who are changing the narrative. Together, we are reshaping how pelvic pain is understood and treated. Thank you to PAINWeek for a well designed conference addressing much needed topics! - Alopi Patel M.D., FASA
PAINWeek is truly an amazing platform and clinical meeting dedicated to helping those who treat and manage pain of all healthcare specialties to share information that can significantly impact improving the way we treat pain! - David M. Glick, DC
Had the privilege of presenting my poster at PAINWeek 2025, representing California University of Science and Medicine. It was a great opportunity to share our work and engage with so many brilliant minds in the pain medicine community. - Amaan Virdi (medical student- poster presenter)
PAINWeek is the largest pain management conference in the U.S., held annually in Las Vegas. It brings together clinicians from across the country for a few days of focused education, hands-on workshops, and discussions on the latest treatments and technologies. We're excited to be part of PAINWeek, sharing our work in targeted peptide therapies and cellular medicine. - Peak Biosciences
We had a great time connecting at PAINWeek 2025! It was inspiring to meet so many clinicians and leaders who share our mission of improving pain care and supporting patients with safe, effective options. - Regenesis
That’s a wrap. The 2025 PAINWeek Conference Las Vegas has been a smashing success. It was a masters course for this important industry. So many advancements and innovations happening in this space. It was so important that HEAL CLINICAL INC. was able to participate in all of valuable educational sessions. From improving patient care in pain to AI and the future of pain management, the industry is in good hands. Thanks for all of the sponsors, speakers and partners for your knowledge, insights and of course the samples. Three cheers and we look to bring HEAL-O back to Sin City next year. - Eric Dorr- Heal Clinical Inc
PAINWeek in Vegas has been amazing! So many new connections, great companies along with new things I’m learning! - Jay Turner (Sagis Diagnostic)
As s a pharmacist, I came to this conference with a lot of knowledge about medications. My primary goal was to learn more about the psychology and neuroscience of pain, as well as nonpharmacologic pain management. I've learned so much about both, as well as reinforcing my knowledge about medications - new and old. The spectrum of content here is vast - there is truly something for everyone: physicians, pharmacists, APPs, social workers, dieticians, psychologists, and anyone else involved in the provision of pain management. - Isabelle Zerfas (2025 PAINbassador)
PAINWeek provides an important venue to put new insights into the hands of clinicians, researchers, and innovators dedicated to improving chronic pain care. This usability research sheds light on what patients actually use and value when offered digital tools to cope with pain—an important step toward expanding access to behavioral approaches. - Sue Zbikowski, PhD