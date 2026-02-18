Closing Keynote

Friday, September 11, 2026 | 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM PDT

Speaker: Elvis Francois, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgeon

Big Apple Spine & Orthopedics

New York, New York

Bio: Dr. Elvis Francois is a Harvard-trained, Mayo Clinic spine surgeon who has inspired millions through his speaking and impromptu inspirational musical performances. Dr. Elvis, sometimes affectionately called “The Singing Surgeon,” has been featured on The Ellen Show, Forbes, Rolling Stone, Good Morning America, Today, and The View, among countless other mainstream media appearances.

Dr. Elvis also appeared on the smash hit Fox TV show The Masked Singer on Season 3 as himself, and on Season 4 as “The Serpent,” the first character with animatronic parts, where he was emphatically praised by another doctor, Dr. Ken Jeong. Dr. Elvis also collaborated on a song with Nicole Scherzinger from the show. He was named to People Magazine’s "Sexiest Man Alive" list for 2020.

Dr. Elvis originally gained national attention in 2018 for an impromptu rendition of “Alright” performed after a trauma call shift. In 2020, he received worldwide recognition after singing a cover of “IMAGINE” promoting hope during the Covid-19 pandemic, the video of which has been viewed by tens of millions. In 2020, he produced an album of song covers that peaked at #2 on the iTunes charts and top 20 on the Billboard charts. 100% of proceeds from this album were donated directly to a Covid-19 relief charity. Another release is coming in 2023.

Having completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Mayo Clinic, he attended his final year of training at Beth Israel Deaconess, Harvard Medical School. Beyond his practice as an Orthopedic Surgeon, he has a unique passion for sharing his voice with uplifting music both in and outside of the hospital. Clinically, he has published many peer-reviewed scientific publications and lectured at national and international conferences on a variety of medical topics.