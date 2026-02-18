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The 20th Annual PAINWeek: THE Event in Pain Management
PAINWeek marks its 20th year as the premier US pain conference, offering the most expansive curriculum in pain management. PAINWeek remains the top destination for healthcare professionals eager to enhance their expertise and make a greater impact in the field.

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Keynotes

Opening Keynote:﻿
The Transformation of Pain Medicine: Current State and the Path Forward

Michael Oshinsky, PhD

Director, NINDS Office of Preclinical Pain Research
Chair, NIH Helping to End Addiction Long Term (HEAL) Pain Research

Discover key lessons from advancements in research, clinical practices, and patient care. Gain insights into pain medicine research, emerging trends, and innovative strategies shaping its future. Hear from Dr. Michael Oshinsky of the NIH as he shares his expertise and vision for advancing pain research. This session will inspire new approaches and impactful change in pain medicine.

Closing Keynote:
Harmonizing the Future of Pain Care: Advancing Solutions Together

Elvis Francois, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgeon
Big Apple Spine & Orthopedics
New York, New York

Call for Scientific Abstracts

Submit Your Research and Lead the Way in Pain Management

Be part of the future of pain management at PAINWeek 2026! We’re inviting you to submit your scientific abstracts for poster presentations at the National Conference.

Whether research-oriented or evidence-based, your work can make a difference for specialists and frontline practitioners managing acute and chronic pain. Topics may include medication management, devices, digital therapeutics, or evidence-based clinical applications.

Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your expertise and shape the future of pain care. 

Submit Your Groundbreaking Research Today!

Explore New and Innovative Tracks at PAINWeek 2026

Interventional and Technological Innovations in Pain Management  
  • Embark on a transformative exploration of the future of interventional pain management and emerging technologies, where innovation meets precision.
  • Discover cutting-edge techniques, breakthrough advancements, and tackle complex interventional cases that challenge conventional approaches. 
Pharmacological and Opioid Management  
  • Dive into cutting-edge pharmacological strategies and tackle real-world, complex cases that push the boundaries of pain management.
  • Discover the art and science of opioid stewardship, precision medicine, and innovative prescribing practices designed to revolutionize care across acute and chronic settings. 
Multidisciplinary and Holistic Care Approaches 
  • Experience a revolutionary approach to pain management that unites integrative, team-based care models with cutting-edge complementary therapies and evidence-based practices.
  • Discover how this dynamic synergy addresses the entire spectrum of acute and chronic pain, delivering holistic, patient-centered solutions that transform lives and redefine the future of pain care. 
Behavioral, Psychological, and Social Dimensions of Pain  
  • Unlock the power of innovative psychological, behavioral, and social strategies to revolutionize pain management.
  • Dive into the world of mind-body medicine and cutting-edge digital health integration, where science meets compassion to address pain adaptation and trauma.
  • Experience how these groundbreaking approaches empower patients, foster resilience, and redefine the path to healing. 
Regulatory, Legal, and Practice Optimization  
  • Dive into the future of pain management with cutting-edge strategies that merge compliance and legal updates with groundbreaking AI-driven solutions.
  • Explore how remote monitoring and advanced practice optimization techniques streamline workflows, enhance patient care, and transform the way pain management practices operate.
Emerging Paradigms and Future Directions in Pain Management  
  • Step into a new era of pain management, where paradigm shifts and groundbreaking concepts redefine care delivery.
  • Explore immersive therapeutics, AI-driven advancements, and transformative strategies that revolutionize approaches to pain and health.
  • Discover emerging analgesics and opioid-sparing innovations, paving the way for precision, safety, and extraordinary outcomes. 

Please note, the agenda is subject to change. While we strive to provide the most accurate and up-to-date schedule, adjustments may occur as needed. We appreciate your understanding and flexibility!

New Faces, New Insights

Peter H. Addy, PhD, LPC, LMHC

Dr. Peter H. Addy, PhD, LPC, LMHC, runs a therapy practice in Portland, Oregon, specializing in chronic pain, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, and trauma care. A former psychedelic researcher at Yale, he founded Psychedelic Affirming Education to train mental health professionals. His work integrates evidence-based therapy with pharmacological approaches for treatment-resistant conditions.

Alex J. Keoskey, Esq.

Alex Keoskey, a partner at Frier Levitt, specializes in healthcare litigation, compliance, and peer review matters. With 30 years of experience, he has represented healthcare providers and served as counsel for New Jersey’s largest FQHC. He also teaches medical ethics and compliance through PBI Education.

Gabriel Harry, MSIT

Gabriel Harry is a vice president in Coker’s healthcare technology service area. Gabriel has over two decades of experience working on a variety of healthcare and IT consulting projects. He is passionate about utilizing technology to improve clinical outcomes in healthcare environments. He is proficient in best practices in healthcare information technology (HIT) and research and development of current technologies to maximize efficiency at minimum cost. Gabriel has a strong delivery of efficient design, implementation, evaluation, and outcomes assessment with excellent interpersonal, communication, and writing skills.

Chelsey Hoffmann, PA-C, MS, RD

Chelsey Hoffmann, a registered dietitian and physician assistant, specializes in Pain Medicine at Mayo Clinic and serves as Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology. A sought-after speaker and educator, she shares expertise on pain management, nutrition, and clinician well-being. Currently pursuing a Doctorate in Education Leadership, she is dedicated to advancing healthcare and education.

Mel Pohl, MD

Mel Pohl, MD, DFASAM, is Chief Medical Officer at The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center and a Distinguished Fellow of ASAM. Certified by ABAM, he also serves as Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Nevada School of Medicine. An accomplished author, Dr. Pohl has written several books on pain recovery, including A Day Without Pain and The Pain. A sought-after speaker, he filmed a PBS special, The Pain Antidote, in 2015.

Martha A. Roberts, MSN, ACNP-BC, PNP-AC/PC, RN, BSN, CEN, CPEN

Martha A. Roberts, MSN, ACNP-BC, PNP-BC, is a nurse practitioner with 20+ years in emergency medicine. She practices at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, teaches nationally, leads RCG Collective, and co-hosts The Two View podcast. A published author and editor, her work focuses on pain management and procedural safety.

Ryan Budwany, MD, MBA, MPH

Ryan Budwany, MD, MBA, MPH, is a triple board-certified physician leader transforming healthcare through AI, innovation, and global health diplomacy. His expertise spans interventional spine care, MedTech integration, and AI-driven solutions, advising on product design, clinical trials, and market adoption. Focused on closing gaps in care delivery and health equity, Dr. Budwany specializes in regenerative medicine, health policy, and physician leadership, creating scalable solutions to improve patient outcomes worldwide.

Stephanie G. Vanterpool, MD, MBA, FASA

Dr. Stephanie G. Vanterpool, Director of Comprehensive Pain Services at the University of Tennessee, is a board-certified pain management expert and advocate. A leader in pain policy and care, she champions accessible treatment for underserved populations and produced the PBS documentary Targeted Pain Treatment – Hope for Patients with Pain.

Elicia DeParolesa, PharmD, IHP

Dr. Elicia DeParolesa, a pharmacist and integrative healthcare expert, designs innovative, patient-centered models to transform chronic care and improve access. A mentor and leader, she champions integrative pain care focused on resilience and prevention.

Timothy R. Deer, MD

Dr. Timothy Deer, an Interventional Spine and Nerve physician in Charleston, West Virginia, is CEO of the Spine and Nerve Center of the Virginias and founder of the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience. He has published 300+ manuscripts, edited six textbooks, trained physicians globally, and co-founded Axonics for sacral neuromodulation.

PAINWeek 2026 Speaker Line-Up

Registration

Early Bird:
April 7 Until June 12
Standard:
June 13 until September 6
Onsite:
September 7-11
Physician
$799
$899
$1199
Register Now
Allied
$599
$749
$999
Register Now
Industry
$999
$1199
$1399
Register Now
Pre-Con Add-On
$199
$249
$299
Register Now
Pre-Con Only
$299
$299
$299
Register Now
PAINWeek Physician Registration
Early Bird: April 7 Until June 12
$799
Standard: June 13 Until September 6
$899
Onsite: September 7 - Onward
$1199
Register Now
PAINWeek Allied Registration
Early Bird: April 7 Until June 12
$599
Standard: June 13 Until September 6
$749
Onsite: September 7 - Onward
$999
Register Now
PAINWeek Industry Registration
Early Bird: April 7 Until June 12
$999
Standard: June 13 Until September 6
$1199
Onsite: September 7 - Onward
$1399
Register Now
PAINWeek Pre-Con Add-On Registration
Early Bird: April 7 Until June 12
$199
Standard: June 13 Until September 6
$249
Onsite: September 7 - Onward
$299
Register Now
PAINWeek Pre-Con Only Registration
Early Bird: April 7 Until June 12
$299
Standard: June 13 Until September 6
$299
Onsite: September 7 - Onward
$299
Register Now

Are You a Student?
We offer reduced rates for students currently enrolled in a pain mangement or related program and individuals completing a residency.
For additional information, reach out to [email protected]

Accreditation

PAINWeek 2026 offers credit through the following boards:
  • ACCME (MDs/DOs)
  • ANCC (Nurses, Nurse Practitioners)
  • AAPA (Physician Assistants)
  • ACPE (Pharmacists)
  • APA (Psychologists)
  • ASWB (Social Workers)

Jointly provided by Partners for Advancing Clinical Education and Informa Connect

This activity is supported by an independent educational grant from Mylan Inc., a Viatris Company.
This activity is intended for physicians, physician assistant/physician associates, pharmacists, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, psychologists, social workers, dieticians, and other health care providers who care for patients with acute, episodic, and chronic pain.

Upon completion of this activity, participants should be able to:

  • Apply evidence-based interventional pain management principles to patient selection, procedural planning, follow-up, and integration within multidisciplinary, longitudinal care
  • Distinguish among acute pain, chronic pain, and nociplastic pain based on key mechanisms and diagnostic features.
  • Apply evidence-based strategies to manage acute pain, prevent pain chronification, and optimize long-term outcomes.
  • Identify and address factors that contribute to disparities in pain diagnosis and assessment across diverse patient populations.
  • Compare and apply opioid and nonopioid pharmacologic strategies for acute and chronic pain, including appropriate selection, dosing, monitoring, safety, and deprescribing.
  • Use digital and technology-enabled tools, such as remote monitoring, patient-reported outcomes (PROs), artificial intelligence–supported decision tools, and wearables, to support pain assessment, clinical decision-making, medication management, and care coordination.
  • Apply multidisciplinary care principles, including effective communication and shared decision-making, to develop coordinated, patient-centered pain management plans across care settings.
  • Use evidence-based integrative pain strategies as part of individualized, multidisciplinary pain management plans.
Partners for Advancing Clinical Education (Partners) requires every individual in a position to control educational content to disclose all financial relationships with ineligible companies that have occurred within the past 24 months. Ineligible companies are organizations whose primary business is producing, marketing, selling, re-selling, or distributing healthcare products used by or on patients. All relevant financial relationships are mitigated according to Partners policies.
Event staff will be glad to assist you with any special needs (i.e., physical, dietary, etc). Please contact Carli Rowe prior to the live event at [email protected]
In support of improving patient care, this activity has been planned and implemented by Partners for Advancing Clinical Education (Partners) and Informa Connect Medical.  Partners is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.

Partners designates this live for a maximum of 23 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

The maximum number of hours awarded for this Nursing Continuing Professional Development activity is 23 ANCC contact hours.

Pharmacotherapy contact hours for Advance Practice Registered Nurses to be determined.
Partners designates this continuing education activity for 23 contact hour(s) (2.3 CEUs) of the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education.
(Universal Activity Number - JA4008073-9999-26-010-L08-P)
Type of Activity: Knowledge

Partners has been authorized by the American Academy of PAs (AAPA) to award AAPA Category 1 CME credit for activities planned in accordance with AAPA CME Criteria. This activity is designated for 23 AAPA Category 1 CME credits. PAs should only claim credit commensurate with the extent of their participation.

Continuing Education (CE) credits for psychologists are provided through the co-sponsorship of the American Psychological Association (APA) Office of Continuing Education in Psychology (CEP). The APA CEP Office maintains responsibility for the content of the programs.

Credit Designation

This program offers 23 continuing education credits for psychologists.

As a Jointly Accredited Organization, Partners for Advancing Clinical Education is approved to offer social work continuing education by the Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB) Approved Continuing Education (ACE) program. Organizations, not individual courses, are approved under this program. Regulatory boards are the final authority on courses accepted for continuing education credit. Social workers completing this course receive 23 Clinical continuing education credits.

Coming Soon

Conference Venue

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 Las Vegas Blvd South
Las Vegas, NV 89109, US
Room Rate: Starting at just $222 per night!
The room block is now open—book now to secure your stay!
Click here to book
Click here to book

Airline Discounts

PAINWeek is pleased to announce air travel discounts with selected airlines.

Delta Airlines

Promotion Code: NM4RY

To book a flight with your code with Delta, head to Delta and enter your meeting code under "Advanced Search" and "Meeting Code."

You may also call Delta Meeting Network® at 1.800.328.1111 Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (CST) and refer to Meeting Event Code NM4RY.

United Airlines

Promotion Code: ZRC3408222

To book a flight with your promotion code, access United and enter your promotion code in the Promotions and Certificates box. When searching for flights, click on the “United or United Express Flights” radial dial.

You may also call the United Meetings Reservations Desk at (800) 426-1122. The booking fee is waived for Meeting Reservations.

Southwest Airlines

Promotion Code: 99287031

Southwest Airlines is pleased to offer PAINWeek attendees discounted fares. To utilize the discount, book via SWABIZ®. The discount is valid for travel from 9/5/2026 to 9/14/2026.

PAINWeek 2026 Newsletter

Stay ahead of the curve—sign up for the PAINWeek Newsletter and get the latest articles, expert insights, event updates, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Be the first to know about groundbreaking pain management strategies, exclusive conference news, and special offers.

Join our community of forward-thinking professionals and stay ahead in the world of pain education. You won’t want to miss what we have in store!

Sign up today and stay connected!

Real Stories. Real Connections. Real Impact

  • This year’s PAINWeek was one for the books. Meera Kirpekar and I had the honor to deliver three dedicated talks on pelvic pain—a topic that for too long has been overlooked, misunderstood, or dismissed....I’m proud to stand alongside colleagues who are changing the narrative. Together, we are reshaping how pelvic pain is understood and treated. Thank you to PAINWeek for a well designed conference addressing much needed topics! - Alopi Patel M.D., FASA

  • PAINWeek is truly an amazing platform and clinical meeting dedicated to helping those who treat and manage pain of all healthcare specialties to share information that can significantly impact improving the way we treat pain! - David M. Glick, DC

  • Had the privilege of presenting my poster at PAINWeek 2025, representing California University of Science and Medicine. It was a great opportunity to share our work and engage with so many brilliant minds in the pain medicine community. - Amaan Virdi (medical student- poster presenter)

  • PAINWeek is the largest pain management conference in the U.S., held annually in Las Vegas. It brings together clinicians from across the country for a few days of focused education, hands-on workshops, and discussions on the latest treatments and technologies. We're excited to be part of PAINWeek, sharing our work in targeted peptide therapies and cellular medicine. - Peak Biosciences

  • We had a great time connecting at PAINWeek 2025! It was inspiring to meet so many clinicians and leaders who share our mission of improving pain care and supporting patients with safe, effective options. - Regenesis

  • That’s a wrap. The 2025 PAINWeek Conference Las Vegas has been a smashing success. It was a masters course for this important industry. So many advancements and innovations happening in this space. It was so important that HEAL CLINICAL INC. was able to participate in all of valuable educational sessions. From improving patient care in pain to AI and the future of pain management, the industry is in good hands. Thanks for all of the sponsors, speakers and partners for your knowledge, insights and of course the samples. Three cheers and we look to bring HEAL-O back to Sin City next year. - Eric Dorr- Heal Clinical Inc

  • PAINWeek in Vegas has been amazing! So many new connections, great companies along with new things I’m learning! - Jay Turner (Sagis Diagnostic)

  • As s a pharmacist, I came to this conference with a lot of knowledge about medications. My primary goal was to learn more about the psychology and neuroscience of pain, as well as nonpharmacologic pain management. I've learned so much about both, as well as reinforcing my knowledge about medications - new and old. The spectrum of content here is vast - there is truly something for everyone: physicians, pharmacists, APPs, social workers, dieticians, psychologists, and anyone else involved in the provision of pain management. - Isabelle Zerfas (2025 PAINbassador)

  • PAINWeek provides an important venue to put new insights into the hands of clinicians, researchers, and innovators dedicated to improving chronic pain care. This usability research sheds light on what patients actually use and value when offered digital tools to cope with pain—an important step toward expanding  access to behavioral approaches. - Sue Zbikowski, PhD

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PAINWeek is more than an annual or regional conference. It is now the Pain Education Resource.
Email: [email protected]
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